Semi-trucks travel down I-94, near Eaton Park in St. Joseph Township. Some residents who live around the park aren’t happy their side of I-94 wasn’t deemed to be cost effective enough to add a noise abatement wall and have started a petition.
ST. JOSEPH — Residents need to make their voices heard if they want a noise abatement wall built along I-94 at Eaton Park, Maiden Lane Community Park and surrounding neighborhoods, according to Joe Kramer.
Kramer, a St. Joseph Township resident, said 165 people have signed a petition he circulated, asking that the wall be built along the south side of I-94 from Washington Avenue to M-63, known as “Wall 3b.” He said he emailed the petitions to state Sen. Kim LaSata and state Rep. Pauline Wendzel on Wednesday.