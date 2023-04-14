230415-HP-sj-biz1-photo.jpg

Nikki Gillette, left, is opening Lee & Birch and Jill Zagar plans to open Pink Lemonade in the former Pumphouse Grille location in downtown St. Joseph.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — Pink Lemonade, a gift store and children's boutique, will open next to Lee & Birch in the former Pumphouse Grille location in downtown St. Joseph.

The two stores are aiming to welcome customers over Memorial Day weekend.

Two new businesses, Lee & Birch and Pink Lemonade, will soon open in the former Pumphouse Grille location in downtown St. Joseph.
Jill Zagar is opening Pink Lemonade, a children's boutique store in downtown St. Joseph.
Nikki Gillette is opening Lee & Birch, a women's boutique store in downtown St. Joseph.

