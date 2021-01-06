St. Joseph Township is developing plans for sidewalks along Napier Avenue between Colfax Avenue and Miami Street. The corridor has long been dangerous for pedestrians. Just recently the lanes were redrawn, allowing for shoulders along the busy road.
ST. JOSEPH — If all goes as planned, pedestrians will have the safety and convenience of sidewalks on Napier Avenue in St. Joseph Township by the end of next year.
The long-awaited sidewalks between Miami Street and Colfax Avenue are a step closer to reality after the St. Joseph Township Board this week chose a design option for the project, formally known as the Napier Avenue Non-Motorized Path Project.