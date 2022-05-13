220513-HP-play-cafe-photo.jpg

Erik and Brittany Webb are seeking a special use permit for The Little Things Cafe in the business plaza at Hilltop Road and Washington Avenue in St. Joseph Township.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — What do a cup of coffee for parents and an indoor playground for toddlers have in common?

They both would be available inside one space at a new business being proposed in St. Joseph Township.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa