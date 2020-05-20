ST. JOSEPH — Parks and beaches in St. Joseph will be open for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, but social distancing will be enforced and attendance will be limited.

St. Joseph Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker and Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said they want people to enjoy the holiday weekend but take measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

