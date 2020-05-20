A lone person walks along Silver Beach Tuesday afternoon. Officials will be enforcing social distance requirements this weekend at Silver Beach in St. Joseph, and closing the parking lot when it becomes half-full.
Silver Beach will be open this Memorial Day weekend, but with police keeping an eye out to make sure social distance guidelines are followed.
ST. JOSEPH — Parks and beaches in St. Joseph will be open for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, but social distancing will be enforced and attendance will be limited.
St. Joseph Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker and Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said they want people to enjoy the holiday weekend but take measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.