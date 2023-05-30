ST. JOSEPH — For the third year in a row, a Memorial Day holiday at Silver Beach County Park in St. Joseph was marred by a large disturbance in the crowd.
“It’s unfortunate. It was a beautiful day, and this is not something we want to see,” said Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit on Tuesday.
He said as many as 200 people, many believed to be from out of state, were involved. Fortunately, no one was injured, and Heit said no weapons were involved, although boxing gloves were found at the scene. He said one person, who is believed to be from Indiana, was arrested.
Heit said a Berrien County sheriff’s deputy and a St. Joseph public safety officer were patrolling Silver Beach County Park on Monday when, at about 7:15 p.m., they called for help to handle a large crowd of people fighting. Officers from the sheriff’s department, St. Joseph Public Safety Department and other police agencies throughout the county responded, Heit said.
He said police cleared the area around the concession stand, where the disturbance occurred, and the beach entrance was then closed. He said the area was cleared by police, and the beach, which closes nightly at 10 p.m., was reopened at about 9 p.m. and later opened Tuesday morning.
Heit said some beachgoers who were at the other end of the beach – away from the area where the fighting happened – were allowed to stay throughout the incident because they were not involved and police believed they were safe from harm.
“I believe this is the third year in a row. We had a large disturbance two years ago at around this same time of year. Some local people were involved, but we’ve had issues with people from out of state,” Heit said. “This is sad because it’s a beautiful park and it was a beautiful day at the beach. We’re looking at staffing levels, and we’ll continue to do what we can to keep it safe.”