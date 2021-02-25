210225-HP-twisted-dawg-file-photo

Marge Rivera works at the Twisted Dawg hot dog cart along the bluff in St. Joseph in 2016. She is one of five vendors approved to set up shop at various locations this year.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — Three popular seasonal vendors will return to downtown St. Joseph soon, their applications having been approved earlier this week by the city commission.

Two new food vendors’ applications were also approved.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter @HPSwidwa