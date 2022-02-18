220218-HP-state-street-construction-photo.jpg

A section of South State Street near Archer and Howard avenues in St. Joseph is expected to be closed Tuesday for lead service line replacements.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — A section of South State Street will be closed for a short time next week for crews to replace a lead service line to a St. Joseph house.

The work will be in the 1700 block and the road closure will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter @HPSwidwa