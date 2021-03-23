Savina Elisow, 13, left, and Nikkita Marusek, 14, both of St. Joseph, join protesters Saturday in support of Jill Svoboda, former executive director of the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan in Royalton Township. Behind them is Steve Dill of Benton Harbor.
About 50 people protest Saturday across the street from the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, calling for the board of directors to resign and for a new board to reinstate former Executive Director Jill Svoboda.
Louise Wrege / HP staff
An officer from the Berrien County Sheriff's Office talks with protesters Saturday across the street from the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan.
Barb Sager of Stevensville joined about 50 people protesting Saturday across the street from the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan.
ST. JOSEPH — The investigation into alleged “irregularities” at the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan is in the hands of the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office.
County Prosecutor Steven Pierangeli said via email that his office received the report from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office late Friday, after police investigated a vague claim of wrongdoing by board members. Pierangeli said he hasn’t had a chance to review the report, and there is no timetable on when a decision will be made.