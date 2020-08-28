ST. JOSEPH — Outside the Public Defender’s Office in St. Joseph is a tent, several chairs strategically placed for social distancing, and a cooler filled with ice and bottles of water.

No, it’s not set up for a staff picnic. It’s a makeshift waiting area for clients, who are only let into the office one at a time. And it’s part of the innovative efforts the Berrien County Public Defender’s Office has put in place to remain open and provide access for clients during the coronavirus pandemic.

