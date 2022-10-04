ST. JOSEPH — A longtime St. Joseph bar and restaurant will showcase its new look this week.

Owner Tom Jennings confirmed the Sandbar & Grille will reopen today after about a month of renovations.

220929-HP-sandbar3-photo.jpg

Interior and exterior renovations are planned at the Sandbar & Grille in St. Joseph.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana

Tags