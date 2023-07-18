ST. JOSEPH — Lawyers predicted Monday it could be several months before Raffaele Santaniello goes on trial for numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct and a kidnapping charge.
The former co-owner of a Stevensville restaurant, Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria, is charged with seven counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion and one count of kidnapping. He faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.
His case, more than a year old, has been winding its way through appeals.
He was earlier bound over for trial in Berrien County Trial Court on all the charges, but his lawyers filed a motion to quash, which is a request for a court to render a previous decision null or invalid.
Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula had bound Santaniello over for trial following his preliminary hearing. So a different judge, Jennifer Smith, heard his motion to quash the bind over and denied it.
Next, Santaniello’s lawyers filed an appeal of the bindover with the Michigan Court of Appeals, which denied the appeal. Santanielllo’s lawyers then took the appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court and it can take months for a case to be heard at this level.
The case is being prosecuted by Chief Trial Attorney Cortney O’Malley and Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Koch, and Santaniello is represented by a lawyer from Ohio, Eric Zagrans, assisted by St. Joseph lawyer Trevor Maveal.
In a case conference Monday in Berrien County Trial Court, lawyers said the Michigan Supreme Court has yet to consider the case, and is not likely to do so before late this year or early January of next year.
A trial date had been set for Oct. 23, but that is highly unlikely, lawyers said Monday.
O’Malley said she will file several motions in the case between now and the new trial date. Santaniello’s lawyers argued for a stay in proceedings, meaning anything related to the case would not be heard or decided prior to the Supreme Court’s rendering of a decision regarding the bindover.
The judge denied that request saying motions will be heard as they are filed.
Pasula, in her ruling last June, said she found probable cause to bind Santaniello over for trial on all charges following a preliminary hearing that spanned over two days in March and April of 2022.
Several women testified that while they were working at the restaurant, Santaniello touched them inappropriately and often made sexual comments to and about them.
The allegations date back to 2013, and the incidents are alleged to have occurred for years. The women said they did not come forward sooner because Santaniello claimed to be a prominent member of the community and “untouchable.” Further, they said they needed their jobs and feared they would lose them.
One woman testified she felt forced to perform oral sex on Santaniello when he asked her whether she cared about her job, and would like to keep it.
She said her job had previously been threatened and she was bullied after applying for work elsewhere.
In the kidnapping charge, it is alleged that Santaniello inappropriately touched a female employee as he pinned her between himself and his closed office door.
The alleged victim said she started screaming and was able to get away from Santaniello only after “screaming loud enough.”