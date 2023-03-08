ST. JOSEPH — The trial for Raffaele Santaniello is on hold again as his case continues to wind its way through Michigan appellate courts.

It’s been nearly a year since Santaniello, the former co-owner of a Stevensville restaurant, was bound over for trial on several counts of criminal sexual conduct, plus a kidnapping charge.

His lawyers filed a motion to quash, which is a request for a court to render a previous decision null or invalid.

Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula had bound Santaniello over for trial following his preliminary hearing. So a different judge, Jennifer Smith, heard his motion to quash the bind over and denied it.

Next, Santaniello’s lawyers filed an appeal with the Michigan Court of Appeals, which denied the appeal last month. Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli said the case continues to wind its way through appeals courts in the state.

The next step for Santienello’s lawyers, if they so choose, would be to appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court. According to the Supreme Court’s website, they have not done so yet, but the deadline to do so has not expired.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Trial Attorney Cortney O’Malley and Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Koch, and Santaniello is represented by a lawyer from Ohio, Eric Zagrans, assisted by St. Joseph lawyer Trevor Maveal.

Santaniello, former co-owner of the Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria, is charged with seven counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion and one count of kidnapping. He faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.

Pasula, in her ruling last June, said she found probable cause to bind Santaniello over for trial on all charges following a preliminary hearing that spanned over two days in March and April of 2022.

At the preliminary hearing, several women testified that while they were working at the restaurant, Santaniello touched them inappropriately and often made sexual comments to and about them.

The allegations date back to 2013, and the incidents are alleged to have occurred for years. The women said they did not come forward sooner because Santaniello claimed to be a prominent member of the community and “untouchable.” Further, witnesses said they needed their jobs and feared they would lose them.

One woman testified she felt forced to perform oral sex on Santaniello when he asked her whether she cared about her job, and would like to keep it.

She said her job had previously been threatened and she was bullied after applying for work elsewhere.

In the kidnapping charge, it is alleged that Santaniello inappropriately touched a female employee as he pinned her between himself and his closed office door.

The alleged victim said she started screaming and was able to get away from Santaniello only after “screaming loud enough.”