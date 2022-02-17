ST. JOSEPH — Is there any reason to go to the beach in the middle of winter?
If you ask Carrie Ogonowski, recreation manager for the city of St. Joseph, the answer is yes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 9:49 am
ST. JOSEPH — Is there any reason to go to the beach in the middle of winter?
If you ask Carrie Ogonowski, recreation manager for the city of St. Joseph, the answer is yes.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter @HPSwidwa
Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.