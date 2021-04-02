A U.S. Coast Guard vessel makes its way past the St. Joseph lighthouses as it heads out to Lake Michigan on Thursday afternoon. The search continues for a man who was swept off the South Pier on Sunday evening.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Signs warn about the dangers along the piers during rough weather Thursday in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Fishermen work off the South Pier on a cold and blustery day Thursday in St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Signs along the South Pier in St. Joseph warn about the dangers of walking along the piers during rough weather.
Don Campbell / HP staff
A life ring is pictured along the railing on the South Pier.