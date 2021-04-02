ST. JOSEPH — The weather this week has hampered the search for a man presumed drowned after being swept off the South Pier into Lake Michigan on Sunday.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s dive team had joined the U.S. Coast Guard and Great Lakes Drone Co. in the search early Monday, but Sheriff Paul Bailey said the lake was too rough to continue.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter @HPSwidwa