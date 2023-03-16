ST. JOSEPH — Seven people safely escaped a house fire Wednesday morning in St. Joseph Township, emergency responders say.
Brian Dwan, fire chief at St. Joseph Township’s Fire Station No. 2, said they received the call at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday.
“When I got there, flames were through the roof of the three-story structure,” Dwan said.
He said they were told in the initial call that 10 people were trapped in the house in the 1500 block of Colfax Avenue, but when they got there, seven people were outside and had gotten out safely.
Dwan said his department called for mutual aid from Benton Harbor and Benton Township. He said the American Red Cross was called to help the people displaced by the fire. In addition, he said Medic 1 Ambulance was on scene.
Dwan said he’s doubtful the house can be saved.
“The entire roof fell through to the second floor,” he said.
The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.