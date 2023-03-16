Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 34F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 34F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.