Workers dig a line to connect the Sherwin-Williams building to Benton Township’s water system Thursday. The paint store is moving into its new building next month.

ST. JOSEPH — One of the largest spaces in downtown St. Joseph will soon be available.

The Sherwin-Williams paint store, 209 State St., will soon move into a larger, free-standing location in Benton Township.

The Sherwin-Williams paint store will soon move from downtown St. Joseph to a new building, pictured above Thursday, in Benton Township.

