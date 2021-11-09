211109-HP-moxies1-photo.jpg

The Shore Store will move into the former location of Moxie’s Boutique next year in downtown St. Joseph.

ST. JOSEPH — The Shore Store is dropping its anchor in downtown St. Joseph next year.

Developer Joe Giannola said The Shore Store owners, Amr Taha and Mo Badah, have signed a lease for one of the suites in 321 State Street.

The Shore Store will take over the former location of Moxie’s Boutique, which is based along State Street in downtown St. Joseph.

