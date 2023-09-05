ST. JOSEPH — Sign-ups are open for volunteers who want to select a time for United Way’s 13th annual “Rake A Difference.”
On Nov. 9, hundreds of area volunteers, working as teams, will help seniors in Southwest Michigan rake, bag leaves and clean gutters.
Before winter hits, raking leaves and cleaning out gutters is a vital step to ensuring spring snow melt does not cause water damage to homes or lawns. According to a news release, many area seniors try to accomplish this work on their own, putting them at risk for falls and serious injury. United Way of Southwest Michigan mobilizes the community to give them a helping hand in prepping for winter.
The service is free of charge and serves individuals – age 60 and older – who can’t physically perform yard work and can’t afford to pay for services. Seniors living in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties are helped on a first-come, first-serve basis, dependent on the number of volunteers available.
“Rake A Difference is a fun and engaging event. It gives companies, employee teams, school groups, and others an opportunity to service their community in a much-needed way,” said Debbie Ramirez, volunteer engagement director at United Way of Southwest Michigan, in a news release. “Last year, we had a record number of volunteers who served more seniors than we ever have before. But the number of seniors who need the service keeps increasing, and we are unable to serve all of the seniors that call. The more volunteers we have across the entire span of our three counties means more seniors can be served.”
In 2022, the event served more than 320 seniors through the work of 133 teams comprised of 1,249 volunteers.
“We realize that it may be harder for some teams to get out to outlying areas, so we are actively looking for service groups in those communities to join our ranks,” Ramirez said in the release. “This could be middle school or high school service groups like National Honor Society or Key Clubs; or Lions Clubs, Rotary Clubs or veterans service organizations. We especially need help in south Berrien County, rural Van Buren County and all of Cass County.”
For more information and to sign up as a volunteer, visit uwsm.org/rake-a-difference.