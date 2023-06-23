ST. JOSEPH — The Silver Beach Carousel will bring back its annual celebration after a three-year hiatus from the pandemic.
The weekend honors Logan Drake and Louis Wallace, who spent their lives creating happy memories for millions of people and delighting all ages from 1891-1971 at Silver Beach Amusement Park. Founders’ Weekend will run from noon to 8 p.m. today through Sunday.
“Wallace and Drake were just teenagers when they started building boats and buying land, which they named Silver Beach because of the way the clean sand sparkled like silver from the sun’s reflection off the water,” said Suz Schalon, president of the Silver Beach Carousel Society, in a news release. “In the mid-1890s they erected a tall slide that launched beachgoers into the sandy waters of Lake Michigan, which showed great creativity and sense of fun. They were always innovating and ahead of their time at the park. We want to honor that spirit of adventure when our visitors come to the carousel this weekend.”
Hourly drawings for souvenir sandcastles and free popcorn will be held all three days for ages 5 and above. Visitors must be present to win.
Recorded barbershop quartet tunes will be heard throughout the weekend, adding a nostalgic note to the antique band organ music. The carousel is also fully decorated for summer with an Under the Sea theme, featuring current character favorites like “The Little Mermaid” and “Nemo,” plus a pirate walking the plank.
“Our guests come to have fun riding the carousel and experience old-time favorites like a photo booth, animated fortune teller and fun house mirrors,” Schalon said in the release. “They can browse our Amusement Park Museum displays of original memorabilia and hear a short history of the park while watching our electrified diorama. They can even dance on a piece of the original Shadowland ballroom floor.”
Original Kiddyland rides on display include a boat, train and plane. Two horses from the original Silver Beach Carousel (1920-75) are also featured. One is unrestored to appreciate the hand-carving and one is fully restored with hand-painted artistry.
Fresh popcorn, handmade caramel corn and cotton candy are available along with Dippin’ Dots and slush puppies at the refreshment stand. Inside the restocked and newly renovated Brass Ring Gift Shop, visitors will find a variety of souvenirs including a brass carousel ornament. Beach day necessities are available along with the book, “Silver Sands, Golden Memories” and the WNIT DVD documentary “A Legacy of Memories: The History of Silver Beach Amusement Park.”
The Silver Beach Carousel will announce additional open days in July on its website. Parking is available in the Silver Beach Center parking lot for $5 per day with rates higher around the Fourth of July holiday. Additional parking is available at Silver Beach County Park or downtown St. Joseph at varying rates.