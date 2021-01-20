210120-HP-silver-beach-hotel-photo.jpg

Silver Beach Hotel in downtown St. Joseph is operating under new management, but has been closed since Dec. 25 due to maintenance work being done there after a fire occurred.

ST. JOSEPH — Silver Beach Hotel is under new management, but closed for maintenance work.

Lighthouse Hospitality Group, a firm based in Muskego, Wis., is the new management company running the hotel at 100 Main St. in downtown St. Joseph.

