ST. JOSEPH — A drive-thru event at Silver Beach County Park will allow Berrien County residents to recycle and safely dispose unwanted hard foam, electronics and household chemicals.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 101 Broad St., below the bluff in St. Joseph.
Participants must stay in their vehicle at all times. The fees are $10 per computer monitor, $20 per TV and $10 per Freon-containing appliance. Cash or check are accepted. However, exact change is preferred.
Staff will unload all items from vehicles. Foam will be unloaded first, electronics second and household chemicals and batteries last. Participants are asked to pack their vehicle accordingly to make it easy for unloading.
Foam includes foam coolers, foam cups, clean foam to-go containers, egg cartons, foam block packaging and styrofoam. Foam must be clean and dry. Packing peanuts and soft foam will not be accepted. Foam will be recycled by Tri-Power Recycling in Elkhart, Ind.
Green Earth Electronics Recycling will collect any electronics. There is a $10 fee per computer monitor and a $20 fee for each TV and freon-appliance such as refrigerators, dehumidifiers, window air conditioners. There is also a $20 fee per DVD/VCR players, phones, power tools, vacuum cleaners, small and large appliances, any household item with a cord or items that run on batteries.
Other electronics are accepted at no cost to the resident. Green Earth Electronics Recycling is located in St. Joseph. Call 326-1232 with electronics recycling questions.
Accepted household chemicals include auto liquids, yard and garden chemicals, cleaners, pool chemicals, solvents, oil-based paint and stain. Most paint products are accepted with the exception of latex and water-based paint.
Also accepted are household and car batteries of all sizes, fluorescent light bulbs and home medical waste including pills and needles. Unwanted pills should be taken out of the original pill bottle and combined together in a sealable bag. Medical needles must be brought in a puncture proof container, such as a ridged plastic bottle or tub. No loose needles will be accepted.
Donations are accepted to help pay for collection costs. This event, coordinated by the Berrien County Parks Department, is open to county residents only. Waste from businesses is prohibited.
More information can be found at www.berriencounty.org/recycle or call Jaysen Field at 983-7111, ext. 8232.