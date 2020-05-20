200520-HP-silver-harbor-expansion-photo

Silver Harbor Brewing in downtown St. Joseph is hoping to expand its operation to the neighboring building at 216 Court Street. City commissioners on Monday OK’d the first reading of a zoning change for the property, where special events will be held.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — Mayor Mike Garey said Silver Harbor Brewing is more than a brewery.

“It’s a great restaurant that makes great beer,” he said.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter @HPSwidwa