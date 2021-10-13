ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Today and Silver Harbor Brewing Co. recently partnered up to add a permanent mural to the side of the St. Joseph brewery’s building at 721 Pleasant St.
The effort is part of a mural project, which St. Joseph Today started in 2018 – the week leading up to Chalk the Block – with a permanent mural on the back of its Welcome Center building. The organization continued with two temporary murals on the bluff stairs – one installed the summer of 2019 and the second this past summer.