220907-HP-house-of-david1-photo.jpg

Chris Siriano, left, and Rob Byrd have produced and directed a new documentary on the history of the House of David titled: “House of David, Life Everlasting.”

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — The awards are piling up for a recently released documentary on the House of David.

Chris Siriano, executive producer and writer of “House of David – Life Everlasting,” said he’s been blown away by the positive reception of the movie.

220907-HP-house-of-david2-photo.jpg

Thousands of historical items from the House of David are on display at Chris Siriano’s House of David Museum in St. Joseph.
220907-HP-house-of-david3-photo.jpg

Rob Byrd views one of several awards won for a recent documentary on the House of David produced and directed by Chris Siriano and himself.
220907-HP-house-of-david5-photo.jpg

Thousands of historical items from the House of David are on display at Chris Siriano’s House of David Museum in St. Joseph. Siriano and Rob Byrd have produced and directed a new documentary on the history of the House of David titled “House of David, Life Everlasting.”
220907-HP-house-of-david6-photo.jpg

Thousands of historical items from the House of David are on display at Chris Siriano’s House of David Museum in St. Joseph.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Tags

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium