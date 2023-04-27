ST. JOSEPH — Six people have filed to run for three available seats on the St. Joseph City Commission.
The term of Incumbent Commissioner Brook Thomas expires this year, and Mayor Laura Goos and Commissioner Lynn Todman are not running for reelection.
Thomas, of Market Street, St. Joseph, met Tuesday’s deadline to file for reelection. Other candidates who filed are: Michael Fernandez of Winwood Drive, James Christopher Lannert of Park Street, Shawn Osburn of Dunham Avenue, Tess Ulrey of South State Street and David Yardley of Botham Avenue.
City Clerk Abby Bishop said because the candidate list is at six, there will be no primary election and the six candidates will square off in November.
There are two four-year terms and one two-year term to fill. Bishop said the top two vote-getters will receive the four-year terms and the third place vote-getter will receive the two-year term.