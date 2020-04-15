ST. JOSEPH — The city of St. Joseph has ceased a handful of its operations over the past few weeks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief among them has been the city’s collection of yard waste.
During Monday’s virtual city commission meeting, City Manager John Hodgson gave an update on what services are deemed essential and which ones didn’t make the cut, based on the state’s public health recommendations.
“It’s an ever-changing target. We’re still working to learn the ramifications and regulations as they come out,” Hodgson said. “I appreciate what our employees have done to respond in these challenging circumstances. We’re still trying to get public work done and to keep moving forward.”
Hodgson said he appreciates how accepting residents have been with the changes the city has had to make on short notice.
“My principal focus is, and will continue to be, to provide the essential services we need to protect our residents,” he said. “Our first responders are still out there making public safety and fire calls. Our water plant operators are providing services and we’re continuing to pick up rubbish and recycling.”
Hodgson acknowledged there have been some changes in how the city’s yard waste, leaf and brush is picked up. He said those services were halted based on the governor’s executive order.
City officials are still deciphering the executive order regarding composting, Hodgson said.
“We’re not certain whether we can resume these different types of collections,” he said. “One of the big challenges on yard maintenance has been whether contractors can take care of people’s yards.”
Hodgson confirmed homeowners can still maintain their own yards. However, until the city has a handle on removing leaves and brush, Hodgson requested residents keep all brush on the property and refrain from placing them in the gutter.
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Goos reminded residents to keep recyclable material clean while the city continues to navigate added measures from the coronavirus.
“You don’t have to disinfect anything with bleach, but just a quick wash to make sure there are no food scraps on any recyclables,” Goos said. “Otherwise it will just go to the landfill, especially now because workers cannot touch it.”
Other city precautions
Hodgson said the city’s parks are still open, with the exception of a few facilities, such as restrooms.
He said workers haven’t put in any parking meters and don’t plan on doing that for some time.
The city buildings will remain closed to the public and only available for essential operations that need to be done in person.
“The end of this will come,” Hodgson said. “We will be looking to bring our economy back. We will look for quick action in a return toward normalcy.”
In the midst of all the changes, Hodgson said he and his staff are still working to put together a fiscal budget by July.
“Budgets can be amended. This isn’t the time to sharpen the pencil so much on something that may or may not happen two or three years from now,” he said. “We need to focus on getting through the events before us. We’re going to work through this uncertain period.”