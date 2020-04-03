ST. JOSEPH — A St. Joseph police officer tested positive for COVID-19, Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker confirmed Friday morning.
He said the officer was being quarantined for a possible exposure, which turned out to be negative, when he was then exposed to the virus by a family member. A second test came back positive.
Neubecker said the officer has been cleared by health officials to return to work, but he's having the officer stay home for another week just to be on the safe side.
The officer's name was not released.