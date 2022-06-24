220624-HP-slackers1-photo.jpg

Owner and operator JJ Burch shows off the new laser tag maze at Slackers Family Fun Center & Laser Tag, in the former Vineland Center in St. Joseph Township.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — With more games and a new location, Slackers Family Fun Center & Laser Tag is looking to offer some old-school fun.

Owner JJ Burch opened Slackers at its new St. Joseph Township location about a month ago.

220624-HP-slackers2-photo.jpg

JJ Burch shows off the new laser escape room at Slackers Family Fun Center & Laser Tag in St. Joseph Township.
220624-HP-slackers3-photo.jpg

Slackers Family Fun Center & Laser Tag features dozens of arcade style games.
220624-HP-slackers6-photo.jpg

Owner and operator JJ Burch has opened Slackers Family Fun Center & Laser Tag in the former Vineland Center in St. Joseph Township.

