ST. JOSEPH — Autumn Walter and her two children spent their Tuesday learning what it takes to be in law enforcement at National Night Out.

The St. Joseph resident said both of her kids want to grow up and have a job in law enforcement. She said she wanted her children to learn more about the professions in first response by taking them to National Night Out at Maiden Lane Park.

St. Joseph Township firefighter Lewis Elkins helps Jackson Visel, 3, put out a simulated fire Tuesday during a National Night Out event held at Maiden Lane Park in St. Joseph Township.
St. Joseph Township firefighters Lt. Craig Brent, left, and Brad Fry demonstrate a water ball training technique Tuesday during a National Night Out event held at Maiden Lane Park.

