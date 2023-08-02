Kristi Warner and her children, Paisley Warner, 6, and Charlie Warner, 4, watch as Lt. Nicholas Magro, Bomb Tech commander with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, demonstrates the department’s remote bomb robot Tuesday during a National Night Out event held at Maiden Lane Park in St. Joseph Township.
Berrien County Lt. Marc Hopkins, left, and Deputy Anna LaSata show off the Marine Unit’s personal water crafts to Beau Walter, 7, and Amelia Walter, 4, on Tuesday during a National Night Out event held at Maiden Lane Park in St. Joseph Township.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Benjamin Spearritt, 3, poses for a picture Tuesday during a National Night Out event held at Maiden Lane Park.
ST. JOSEPH — Autumn Walter and her two children spent their Tuesday learning what it takes to be in law enforcement at National Night Out.
The St. Joseph resident said both of her kids want to grow up and have a job in law enforcement. She said she wanted her children to learn more about the professions in first response by taking them to National Night Out at Maiden Lane Park.