ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra is saying goodbye to its executive director.
Sue Kellogg, who has been with the symphony for more than 22 years, including the last 16 years as its executive director, is retiring effective May 31.
Kellogg said she felt the timing is right as it coincides with the selection of a new SMSO music director.
“The year I became the executive director was the same year that Robin Fountain became the music director,” she said in a news release. “We worked harmoniously side by side to advance the mission of the SMSO for 14 years. I could not have asked for a better colleague to work with and I wish the same for the next team.”
Norma Tirado, former SMSO board president, said she felt Kellogg was innovative, tenacious and highly dedicated to the success of the orchestra as well as being an exceptional collaborator.
“She believes in our mission of transforming lives through music, and respects and cares deeply for the musicians, as well as for the community we served,” Tirado said in the release. “Sue has been a great leader, inspiring the board and music director to give their all for an organization that aims to improve the lives of the people it touches.”
Throughout her tenure, Kellogg has worked to ensure the symphony remains a viable part of the arts community. As a result of Kellogg’s leadership during the uncertain time of the pandemic and all of the restrictions, the symphony was able to pivot and provide music by offering pop-up outdoor concerts that patrons could attend free of charge.
During the summers of 2020 and 2021, the symphony took part in an arts challenge through the Berrien Community Foundation. The SMSO, along with nine other arts organizations, were challenged to raise $75,000 that would be matched and benefit all 10 organizations.
The challenge exceeded expectations, raising $216,048 in 2020 and $155,000 in 2021 to benefit the organizations that participated.
“Working together, we exceeded our goal,” she said. “It is evident that this community loves and supports the arts.”
Under Kellogg’s leadership, Tirado said the SMSO developed its Summer Series and started the Music Makers program with the Boys and Girls program.
“Sue will be greatly missed, but she leaves the organization in a great position as we survived some very difficult years during this pandemic,” Tirado said in the release.
While she is retiring, Kellogg said she will not step away entirely, and plans to help as a volunteer with the SMSO and possibly help lead small fundraisers.
“The association has a dedicated board, and I am honored to have been a part of it for so many years,” she said in the release. “I am extremely excited to see what the new chapter has in store for the organization and the community.”
As the SMSO board begins its search for a new executive director, Kellogg said she will do her best to provide a smooth transition and be available for consultation for both the new executive director as well as the new music director.
“I have established many wonderful relationships through the years and want to make sure they are being taken care of in the transition, as well as help those coming in to become acclimated to the job, and the community,” Kellogg said.
Anyone interested in applying for the executive director position can submit their application outlining their qualifications for the position, including a statement of interest, resume and three references.
Candidates should submit materials electronically by Feb. 19, to SMSO.ExecutiveSearch@gmail.com.