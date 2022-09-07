ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland confirmed Wednesday they have laid off nearly two dozen of its Lakeland leadership staff, which comes a few months after Spectrum Health’s merger with Beaumont Health.
On Tuesday, The Herald-Palladium received a tip the hospital system was laying off management personnel in Southwest Michigan, which a spokesperson later confirmed Wednesday. Spectrum Health Lakeland did not immediately respond to questions regarding the timing of the layoffs.
“Our health system, like others around the nation, are facing significant financial pressures from historic inflation, rising pharmaceutical and labor costs, COVID-19, expiration of CARES Act funding and reimbursement not proportional with expenses,” the spokesperson’s statement read.
Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health – based in Grand Rapids and Southfield, respectively – joined to create a health care system that has temporarily held the name BHSH System. The two health care providers officially merged in January, making the combined system the largest in the state.
The spokesperson said joining as one health care system puts it in a better place to face these “financial pressures.”
Spectrum Health Lakeland is also one of the largest employers in Berrien County.
At the time of the announced merger, Spectrum CEO Tina Freese Decker said BHSH System would focus on retaining and recruiting staff during a health care worker shortage, not letting them go.
“While we have reduced our Lakeland leadership by nearly two dozen positions, we continue to actively recruit and grow our patient-facing team across the organization, hiring more than twenty team members each week,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful for the contributions and years of dedicated service provided by our impacted team members and are working to help them find new employment within our health system and elsewhere.”
The BHSH System operates a combined 22 hospitals, 305 outpatient clinics, employing more than 64,000 people – including over 11,500 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 15,000 nurses, according to materials published at the time of the merger.
In June 2021, the boards of both Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health announced their intention to merge.