ST. JOSEPH — Emergency room waits are long, and there’s not just one reason behind them.

Dr. Robert Nolan, medical director of quality and director of emergency medicine at Spectrum Health Lakeland, is upbeat about the situation, but said the strain is on numerous fronts.

Seasonal virus cases are more severe than in years past, the pandemic has delayed preventative care over the last year and hospitals are short-staffed, particularly for skilled nurses.

Any one of these problems would be manageable, Nolan said. All at once, they pose a problem.

“We seem to be in a perfect storm right now,” he said.

This isn’t limited to Spectrum Health Lakeland, Nolan said. Last weekend, there was not a single ICU bed available in West Michigan that they could transfer to.

Respiratory cases

Health department officials reported at an Oct. 7 meeting, local emergency departments were swamped from non-COVID-19 respiratory illnesses, one being RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

RSV cases are not only higher than normal – they’re also more severe. Typically, only babies are noticeably affected by the respiratory virus. However, Nolan said he’s actually admitted adults for the disease this year.

In 2020, Nolan said Spectrum Health Lakeland conducted 669 RSV tests, 159 of which came back as positive. This year, they’ve performed 618 tests and 201 of them have come back positive. Because RSV’s peak season is not until late fall and winter, Nolan said he expects those numbers to grow.

Metapneumoviruses, rhinoviruses and similar viruses are also affecting people more than they would in the average cold and flu season.

Nolan said he doesn’t have any concrete explanations for the increased severity, but he said his guess is that preventative measures for COVID-19, like masking, also prevented these seasonal illnesses. As a result, the population didn’t get exposed and inoculated to viruses like RSV through mild cases.

During the pandemic, fewer people sought out preventative care measures, whether because of access or fear of COVID-19.

“We’re seeing a lot of people further along in their stages of disease that are much more complex than what we typically do,” Nolan said.

Waiting for beds

Spectrum Health Lakeland typically admits around 20 percent of those who come into the emergency department.

In 2021, that number has been closer to 25-26 percent.

Not only are there more people coming in, Nolan said they can discharge fewer people.

Those admitted have to wait longer to get beds, Nolan said, largely because of a staffing shortage – particularly in nursing. Some are waiting for more than 24 hours to get a bed.

“Just this morning, I have 13 patients that are waiting for an in-patient bed,” Nolan said.

If patients can’t go upstairs, they remain in the ER, furthering the long wait times for the ER itself.

“That’s one less patient that I can see in an ER bed,” Nolan said.

To remedy this, emergency department staff are trying to extend care into the waiting room when possible. Nolan said he’s seen patients in hallways, conducted STD checks in bathrooms and admitted patients to the ICU in waiting room chairs.

This leads to a vicious cycle, where patients and their families, who are anxious because of their own health issues, become frustrated with staff.

Nolan said incidents of violence in the emergency department have increased significantly.

“There’s a breaking point where they say, ‘You know, I don’t need this anymore.’ And then they leave, and that only makes the situation worse,” Nolan said.

Nolan urged people to extend grace to not just health care officials, but to anyone working somewhere that is short-staffed.