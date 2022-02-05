ST. JOSEPH — Working as a hospital security guard was a pretty uneventful job five years ago.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Al DiBrito, Spectrum Health Lakeland’s manager of the security service, said that’s changed – and the security service along with it.
Lakeland’s security team has nearly doubled in size to handle cases of patients and visitors throwing things at staff, grabbing identification badges and even punching nurses.
“Years ago, when a doctor or a nurse said something, you listened, and you followed their directions ...” DiBrito said. “Now, people push back. They’re demanding. It’s almost like they’re entitled.”
The data bears this out.
According to Spectrum Health Lakeland, 91 percent of all workplace violence at the hospital were instances of patients and visitors assaulting staff. Disorderly conduct calls have increased by 34 percent since fiscal year 2020.
The beginning of this violence coincided with the beginning of the pandemic. Karlye Visel, clinical nurse supervisor in Lakeland’s emergency department, said it’s more common for patients and their visitors to scream and cuss at staff.
“We noticed that not only patients, but also visitors and outside community members, they became verbally aggressive, verbally threatening,” Visel said.
Visel started at Lakeland around 2015. At that time, there were occasional incidents of patient aggression but nothing to the scale of what’s occurring right now.
The emergency staff have leaned on each other to shoulder the burden of caring for patients who are both sicker and more aggressive than the patients they’ve dealt with in the past.
Staff have also been physically assaulted, in addition to the verbal abuse.
“They try not to take it home, but once you add in that extra stress, it makes it hard for them to want to come back the next day,” Visel said.
Some don’t come back.
Visel said the emergency department has managed to stay well-staffed despite industry-wide labor shortages, but some of her coworkers have decided enough was enough.
The lack of control patients feel, coupled with the additional pandemic rules, have contributed to the increased agitation, she said. The hospital staff goes through deescalation training and call security as soon as they feel a situation is getting out of hand.
“We understand you’re stressed, you’re worried, you want your loved one to receive the best care possible ...” Visel said. “But we want the best for your loved one and family as well, and so we’re just trying to provide that same level of care that we know that they deserve, but it definitely makes it hard when you’re being yelled at, being screamed at, and you have to go to the next room and try and brush it off like nothing happened.”
‘Unheard of’
Five years ago, Lakeland’s security presence had a much different job description.
“Our department was more of a night watchmen department, making rounds, checking doors and making sure they were locked,” DiBrito said.
They’re now a full-service security force and are in the middle of applying for a license that would give them police authority. Their training has dramatically changed, the guards wear different uniforms and they walk into calls differently than before.
The guards carry tasers, and some on leadership carry firearms, neither of which have been used, DiBrito said.
“That was unheard of two to three years ago,” he said.
In response to the changing requirements, some staff have left, DiBrito said, and others were ready for the shift.
Now, they recruit from police officers and firefighters more often.
“We’re getting a different type of applicant as well, more of a public servant type role versus a job,” DiBrito said.
Two K-9 officers have also joined Lakeland’s security team, although DiBrito said they function more as comfort animals than police dogs do. He said they help deescalate tense situations and Lakeland plans to get more.
A campaign to see behind the maskThe hospital has started to put up posters and social media posts, reminding guests to act properly with staff.
“Hearing from our frontline caretakers of just what they’re experiencing is really where the need came from,” said Jessica Springer, lead marketing and communications specialist for Lakeland.
Over the past month, Lakeland has posted reminders that their staff are also members of the community.
“You’re encountering a brother, a sister, a mother, a father,” said Visel. “At times, grandparents are here servicing our department as well. Just be patient, be kind and know that we want the best for your loved ones.”