ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland revised some of its visitor policies this week that will affect restrictions put in place in its hospitals and outpatient locations.
Effective Wednesday, minors under the age of 16 are allowed to visit adult and pediatric patients staying at the hospital. They must be with a supervising adult, visit during regular visiting hours and adhere to masking requirements.
Non-COVID patients who are in private rooms will be allowed one adult overnight visitor. Overnight visits are not permitted for minors at this time.
Visitor guidelines include:
Adults staying at a hospital, in labor and delivery; obstetrics (OB) triage; and the cardiac catheterization lab, may have four visitors. Only two visitors are allowed in a room at one time. Visitors can be different individuals each day.
Adults and minors in an emergency department, surgery, and endoscopy may have two visitors.
Adults in the lab and radiology may have one visitor.
Physician and medical practices and walk-in clinics may have two visitors, as some locations may have tighter access because of space limitations.
Inpatient COVID-19-positive patients can have two visitors, age 16 and older. The visitors must be the same people throughout the patient’s stay at the hospital and the visitors must abide by all personal protective equipment (PPE) expectations.
All visitors will be asked to follow personal protective equipment guidelines. Visitors who enter must consistently wear an acceptable, clean, well-fitting, filtering face covering.
Medical-grade procedural masks are available for all visitors.
Complete visitor guidelines can be found at www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19/visitor-restrictions.