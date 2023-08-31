230830-HP-sj-parking-photo.jpg

St. Joseph will soon install additional ADA-compliant spaces at locations along Lake Boulevard, including at Elm Street, to provide easier access to Lake Bluff Park.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — By next year, people with disabilities will have an easier time accessing Lake Bluff Park.

The St. Joseph City Commission voted this week to add Americans With Disabilities Act compliant parking along the west side of Lake Boulevard.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa