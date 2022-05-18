Laura Masters, right, joins from left, Gretchen Davis, Dawn Outwin and Mary Balfoort as they serve a variety of hummus to customers at the Tootie & Dreamer’s stand in 2015 at the St. Joseph Farmers Market. This year’s market season kicks off May 28.
ST. JOSEPH — As farmers markets grow in popularity, St. Joseph’s popular market season will kick off May 28 in Lake Bluff Park.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, with hours extended to 5 p.m. on June 4, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 3 in conjunction with the Lake Bluff Artisan Fair that will be held on those dates – just south of the market.