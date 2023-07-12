Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.