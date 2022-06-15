220615-HP-sj-fireworks-file-photo.jpg

Fireworks are reflected in the waters of the West Basin Marina during a previous Fourth of July display in St. Joseph.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fireworks are returning to St. Joseph.

The Independence Day fireworks display off Silver Beach will begin at dark on July 3 – which falls on a Sunday this year.

