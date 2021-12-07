ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph High School students were dismissed early from classes Tuesday after a threat was found graffitied on the walls in two boy's bathrooms.

Superintendent Jenny Fee said the district doesn't believe there is an immediate threat, but said "out of an abundance of caution," the high school ended its school day at 11:50 a.m.

A student reported the threat to an adult at the school, something school officials are grateful for, Fee said.

St. Joseph Department of Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker said the threats were made today, and the department is actively reviewing surveillance video to find out who is responsible.

There is a full-time resource officer at the high school, so the threat was reported immediately to police.

“We take everything serious and we’ll investigate it fully," Neubecker said.

Fee did not say what the graffitied threats stated, but said they indicated harm to individuals at the high school at a later date. It is still unknown who made the threat.

The high school arranged for busing, lunches and other accommodations for students who needed it, Fee said. After-school activities were also canceled for Tuesday.

Numerous Southwest Michigan schools have faced reported threats since the Oxford High Shooting on Nov. 30.

Lakeshore Public Schools has investigated three different safety situations – including one where a Lakeshore Middle School student brought an airsoft gun to school.

Watervliet Public Schools canceled school on Friday, after a threat posted on Instagram was reported to school officials. Subsequent Berrien County Sheriff's Department investigations found the threats to be "baseless," after getting into contact with the students who made the threat.

Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli warned that all threats would be taken seriously, and if evidence was presented to warrant action, the Prosecutor's Office would hold those responsible accountable.