ST. JOSEPH — A 16-year-old student suspected of writing threats in three bathrooms at St. Joseph High School is being lodged at a juvenile detention center and will not return to school.

According to an email sent to St. Joseph Public Schools parents, the unnamed teenager faces the charge of making a felony terrorist threat, which carries up to 20 years imprisonment.

The district announced the student confessed to the crime Tuesday evening, according to emails sent out to parents Tuesday and Wednesday. The teenager allegedly told St. Joseph Department of Public Safety officers he had neither the intention, nor the means of carrying out the threats, and investigators found no weapons or access to weapons after searching the student's belongings, home and vehicle.

Superintendent Jenny Fee's email emphasized there was no remaining risk from the threat. She said after-school activities would resume on Wednesday, and students could return to classes Thursday.

Classes and after-school activities had been suspended because of the threats discovered Tuesday, and Wednesday's classes were also suspended at the high school to finalize the investigation and prepare staff for responding to students' needs on Thursday.

"I am angry and saddened by the events that occurred at our high school. I wish that our children did not have to experience an incident that might have resulted in them questioning their safety and security while at school," Fee said in the Wednesday email to parents. "A school should be a safe haven in which children can learn and thrive; yesterday that was not the case."

The student faced significant challenges in his life, the email stated, and had made the threats in "a call for help." He is now getting the necessary support, the announcement stated.

Fee did not say what the graffitied threats stated, but said earlier this week that they indicated harm to individuals at the high school at a later date.

Classes will resume at the high school on Thursday, and counselors and social workers will be present for students through Dec. 17, the email sent Tuesday evening stated. According to the email, parents had the right to keep their children home from school, until they felt safe letting them return.

In both emails, Fee asked parents to talk to their children about reporting threats to adults, as well as feelings of anxiety, loneliness and depression. She also asked them to communicate to their children the severity of making threats, even when done as a joke.

Fee expressed her gratitude to members of the district's administration and the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety for the speed and thoroughness of the investigation.

Numerous Southwest Michigan schools have faced reported threats since the Oxford High Shooting on Nov. 30.

Lakeshore Public Schools has investigated three different safety situations – including one where a Lakeshore Middle School student brought an airsoft gun to school.

Watervliet Public Schools canceled school on Friday, after a threat posted on Instagram was reported to school officials. Subsequent Berrien County Sheriff’s Department investigations found the threats to be “baseless,” after getting into contact with the students who made the threat.