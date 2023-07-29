ST. JOSEPH — The city and the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety are adding new online service requests to their website.
According to a news release Friday, the service requests include overnight street side parking, as well as smoke and carbon monoxide detector request forms, which can be completed digitally.
The overnight street side parking request allows residents who need to park vehicles on the street to submit their information online. It can be used for residents who need to park on the street overnight because of guests, construction and landscaping. It can be used for up to seven consecutive nights.
The smoke and carbon monoxide detectors request moves the process of requesting and installation of a free alarm to an online platform. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can be requested by any residents and provided and installed by public safety for free.
These new forms replace the call-in process that was previously in place. Residents can continue to call in for overnight parking and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors requests, but it is no longer required for anyone who completes the online form.
Anyone who needs to park on the street for more than seven nights, can call the director of public safety at 985-0300.
For more information and to access the forms go to the city’s website.