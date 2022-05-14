220512-HP-sj-lighthouse-photo.jpg

St. Joseph lighthouse tours will return May 20 and end in mid-September.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — Public lighthouse tours on the north pier in St. Joseph will return, starting May 20.

The St. Joseph City Commission approved an agreement this week for the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center to offer and conduct the tours.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa