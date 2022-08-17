berrien county courthouse for web
ST. JOSEPH — A St. Joseph man charged with murder in the death of his 8-year-old son is headed for trial.

Brian Morrow, 41, and Mia Morrow, 35, both were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of their son, Jaxson, in May.

