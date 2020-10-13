ST. JOSEPH — With municipal governments still trying to make sense of changes in orders and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Joseph City Commission delayed its meeting previously scheduled for Monday, to Oct. 19.
“With everyone trying to understand the current status of what is authorized or not for remote meetings after the Supreme Court action last Friday, and the Legislature working to get a fix in place, hopefully next week things will be more clear,” said St. Joseph City Manager John Hodgson.