ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph commissioners on Monday retracted extended hours for outdoor music at the Sandbar & Grille.
At Monday’s commission meeting, Mayor Mike Garey prompted action regarding a previous decision that allowed the St. Joseph bar to have amplified outdoor music for an extra hour on Saturday nights in August.
Owner Tom Jennings had requested the ability to amplify outdoor music on the patio at the Sandbar from 8 or 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday nights. A compromise was reached for Saturday nights only.
On Monday Garey asked commissioners to revoke the extended hour after he said he’d heard the music from about a mile away on Saturday.
“When I was outside I could hear it. When I was inside I could hear it,” Garey said. “Tom reassured us that the amplified sound would be appropriate for the area. To say this bluntly, he did not keep his word. He abused the leeway the commission gave him.”
Commissioners voted unanimously to retract the extended hours and to focus on enforcing the city’s sound ordinance.
Jennings first approached the commission in a July 13 meeting because amplified outdoor music normally is not allowed past 10 p.m. in the city.
“I’m disappointed. I thought we were doing a good thing,” Jennings told The Herald-Palladium on Tuesday. “We’re doing the best we can to create a positive environment. I’m disappointed they did that without anyone coming to the venue and talking about it.”
Jennings said the people he spoke with didn’t mind the music for an extra hour on Saturdays. He said they plan to keep playing live music, albeit an hour earlier now.
The item to revoke the Sandbar’s extended hours for music was added to the agenda at the beginning of Monday’s meeting.
“I was a bit surprised by them reacting that way,” Jennings said. “There’s nothing we can do about it. I was trying to add to the ambiance of the town.”
Jennings had previously told commissioners that nearby residents would not be affected much because of the direction in which the sound system is placed, and that the level of decibels would be kept within allowed limits.
Garey had originally voted in favor of the extended hours, as did Commissioners Lynn Todman and Peggy Getty. Commissioners Laura Goos and Jeffrey Richards voted no.
At Monday’s meeting, Getty said she had received complaints from residents.
“We had calls and letters. I want to pull back that agreement as well,” Getty said.