ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph school district is again adding to its bus fleet.
At Monday’s virtual meeting, the board voted to buy an 88-passenger bus from Holland Bus Co. for about $109,000.
Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 10:29 am
Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski
Reporter at The Herald-Palladium
