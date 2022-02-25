ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Public Schools amended its return-to-learn plan Thursday to match last week’s changes.
Although the district had already dropped its mask mandate and certain quarantine rules on Feb. 18, the board voted Thursday during a rescheduled meeting to amend the return-to-learn plan to reflect these relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.
The district will now only require masks on school transportation, per U.S. Centers for Disease Control order, and will no longer quarantine close contacts if they are asymptomatic.
Superintendent Jenny Fee told the board the CDC order for school transportation remains in place until March 18.
Fee announced the end of the mask mandate last week in an email to parents, after the Berrien County Health Department ended its recommendation to require masks inside.
After the board voted to amend, a parent in the audience started clapping.
Despite masking being made optional, some parents affiliated with the Berrien County Parents for School Freedoms voiced their frustrations during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“You guys harmed our kids and over bad science,” said Shawn Hill, a St. Joseph schools parent.
Parents criticized the board for not responding during public comment. However, the board does not respond to comments made during that time, said Board President Barry Conybeare.
Other business
Assistant Superintendent Kelly Gaideski gave a mid-year presentation on math and reading scores.
The district set a goal that students would improve on their scores from fall to winter. St. Joseph students did so above the national grade level norms for all grade levels, Gaideski said.
Because the high school takes standardized tests like the PSAT and SAT instead of other benchmark assessments, the district set a different goal for them: that 80 percent of the high school students would pass all of their first semester courses. Gaideski reported 91 percent of St. Joseph High School students did so.
According to test results, virtual learners received slightly lower scores on reading and significantly lower scores in math, Gaideski said. The virtual students use a different math curriculum than the face-to-face students, and the subject isn’t conducive to an online format, she said.
“Math instruction should be a lot of dialogue about the math,” Gaideski said. “A lot of kids talking about what they learned or how they solved or what strategies they used to solve their problems.”
The board also announced several retirements.
High school chemistry teacher Jeff Luckritz will retire effective April 15, and Rachelle McElroy, an elementary fine arts teacher, will retire at the end of the school year.
Joseph Beam, a high school woodworking teacher, and Brooke Schermerhorn, a Lincoln Elementary School fifth-grade teacher, will both resign at the end of the school year.
The district hired Amy Hume-Sizer, a high school social worker, effective Feb. 14.
The board entered into closed session to discuss a due process complaint with their attorney for the last half of their meeting.
After the closed session, the board voted unanimously to authorize Fee to sign an agreement on the board’s behalf regarding the complaint. Fee declined to comment on the complaint.