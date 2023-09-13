ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Public Schools is now accepting donations to buy a new piano as a tribute to the late Dennis Bowen.
According to a news release from the St. Joseph Public Schools Foundation, fundraising efforts are now underway to buy a concert grand piano in Bowen’s memory, and have it delivered in time for the district’s holiday concerts in December.
Project chairs Bill Marohn and Bob Ehrenberg said it’s an ambitious timeline – but doable.
“Interest in this project has been high, not only to honor Dennis, but also to upgrade the current piano, which has been thoroughly assessed by two certified technicians,” Marohn said in the release.
Marohn said the cost of a Steinway D Concert grand piano is estimated to be $200,000. Additional Steinway practice pianos would be bought based on the amount of donations received.
“The SJPS Foundation has always been encouraged to dream big by President Sam Abdelnour,” Ehrenberg said in the release. “Our ultimate dream would be to raise enough funds to replace our aging piano inventory with Steinway practice pianos in addition to the concert grand.”
The fundraiser for the piano was inspired by the outpouring of support from Bowens’ students and friends to commemorate his life. The piano would be used in the John and Dede Howard Auditorium at the Performing Arts Center at St. Joseph High School.
According to the release, Bowens spent hours at the current piano, which was donated to the district in 1964. Used for every choral, band, orchestra, musical and community concert, the piano has gotten heavy use over the years. Although well-maintained by Andrew Thiessen, the instrument has begun to reveal its age, the district stated in the release.
Bowen – who died Feb. 16 – was a retired faculty member, SJPS Foundation board secretary and member of the inaugural class of the St. Joseph schools Performing Arts Hall of Fame.
Bowen enjoyed a lengthy career as St. Joseph High School’s director of Choral Activities, Musicals and Variety Shows from 1960-87. In 2014, Bowen created a performance opportunity for his former students called ENCORE. The show was a collaboration between the SJPS Foundation and St. Joseph High School alumni. Hundreds of his former students traveled back to work backstage or perform again for their teacher.
Donations to this project can be made to SJPS Foundation, 2580 S. Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph, MI, or online at sjpsfoundation.org.