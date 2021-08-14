210814-HP-dickinson-park1-photo.jpg

An anonymous donor is funding about $1 million in improvements for both the baseball and softball fields at Dickinson Park in St. Joseph.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — The donation came out of left field, for the two St. Joseph fields.

At a St. Joseph Schools board workshop Monday, board members discussed plans to renovate the softball and baseball fields at Dickinson Park.

210814-HP-dickinson-park2-photo.jpg

The softball field, pictured above, and baseball field at Dickinson Park will get significant improvements through an anonymous donor. 

